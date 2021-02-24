Arizona bill to outlaw abortions for a "genetic abnormality" advances

PHOENIX — State senators voted Wednesday to make abortions illegal if the woman is seeking to terminate the pregnancy because of a genetic abnormality of the fetus.

The preliminary approval of SB 1457 came over objections from some legislators who said the state provides little support for women who decide to maintain their pregnancy even after learning that information. And Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, pointed out that even the Senate attorney said the measure is unconstitutional.

But Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, said the issue for her is even more basic.

"As a woman, as a mom of five daughters and the grandmother of 10 young ladies I'm extremely opposed to anyone of us legislators really imposing our faiths on everybody else and on my family," she said.

Sen. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, who is sponsoring the legislation, said she believes her bill will protect women.

"What we're doing here by not addressing this issue is we're hurting the most vulnerable among us and making a judgment that they are unworthy to live," she said.