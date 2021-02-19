Arizona bill would allow businesses to ignore city, county mask mandates

The CDC recently updated its mask guide to include information about how to properly “double mask,” as new research suggests two masks offer greater protection against the disease.

In the absence of a statewide mask mandate, multiple Arizona cities have full mask orders in place, including those in the state’s most populous counties, Maricopa and Pima. In Tempe, police officers are hoping to work with the community and local businesses to enforce wearing masks.

Since the pandemic began to alter daily life nearly a year ago, some businesses and customers have defied orders about wearing masks or how to operate. Although some owners contend they’re acting on principle, for others, defiance is necessary to stay in business.

According to The Arizona Republic, there were more than 3,500 complaints made to metro Phoenix police and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office regarding businesses not following guidelines, yet fewer than 75 businesses were cited or referred.

On Chaplik’s campaign website, he states that “while there was a lot of uncertainty early on with COVID, a lot more is known today and it is time to get Arizona on the road to recovery.”