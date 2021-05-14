Arizona confirms 854 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona's daily new COVID-19 case count is continuing a week-long upward trend with 854 known cases reported Friday along with nine deaths.

In Pima County, 1 new case of COVID-19 was reported Friday with no deaths.

The state Department of Health Services' latest figures come as some cities and counties wrestle with whether to follow new guidance and allow the fully vaccinated to mostly cease mask-wearing.

Since Saturday, daily case numbers in Arizona have ping-ponged within the 400 to 600-plus range.

Arizona's total cases and related deaths since the pandemic's onset now stand at 872,022 and 17,447, respectively.

The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 rose slightly to 594. The number of those in an ICU dipped to 193.

More than 5.4 million vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state. More than 3 million, or 43% of the eligible population in Arizona, have received at least one dose. Over 2.5 million people are estimated to be fully vaccinated.