Arizona couple accused of child abuse after baby found dead

PHOENIX— A Phoenix couple are accused of child abuse following the death of a month-old child and the discovery of four other young children in grim conditions in their motel room.

The parents, Donald Roy Ferguson, 38 and Emmaline Amelia Ramirez, 29, were arrested Jan. 7 on suspicion of seven counts of child abuse, according to court records.

An autopsy didn't find that the child found dead had injuries but another month-old child and a 15-month-old boy had serious head injuries, police said.

State child protection workers who removed the surviving children reported finding conditions that including a lice infestation, soiled diapers and insects crawling out of ears, police said.

Court records don't list defense attorneys for Ferguson and Ramirez who could comment on the allegations.

