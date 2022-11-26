 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona couple visiting Rocky Point reported missing

  • Updated

State and local officials in Rocky Point have been searching for an Arizona couple who went missing during a kayak trip Thursday afternoon.

An Arizona couple visiting Rocky Point has been missing since going kayaking on Thanksgiving Day, Sonoran officials say.

The couple from Flagstaff was last seen about 1 p.m. Thursday. A missing persons report was filed that night and a search started on Friday, said a spokesman for Sonora's civil protection agency.

In a Facebook post about  3:30 p.m. Saturday, the agency said the search continued and asked for help from other agencies in Sonora.

It said searches had been conducted using four private aircraft in various areas around the beach community.

A land search also was being conducted with the help of the Navy and local officials.

The couple reportedly traveled from Flagstaff to spend a few days in Puerto Peñasco with family.

The names of the missing pair, reportedly a married couple in their 50s, has not been publicly released by officials. They are, however, being named on social media.

César Barrón es periodista de Nogales, Sonora, y colaborador externo de La Estrella de Tucsón.

