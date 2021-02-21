Arizona efforts to boost electric cars get so-so grades in new reports

The state earned points for providing “off-peak” rates for EV charging and for not having annual electric vehicle fees – a protection state lawmakers are trying to take away.

A Senate committee gave preliminary approval earlier this month to an omnibus tax bill that includes a new $110 tax on electric vehicles to offset the loss of gasoline taxes that are used to maintain the state’s highways.

“We think that’s ridiculous,” said Jim Stack, president of the Phoenix Electric Auto Association. “That’s more than the tax a normal gas car pays in gas tax for a year.

“We don’t mind paying our fair share and some extra fee to help pay for roads because we know that’s important but, you know, don’t scare people away before they even have a chance to buy an electric vehicle,” he said.

The bill would impose a flat fee of $110 per year on electric vehicles and $44 on hybrids, on the theory that those cars are using state roads but not paying the 18-cents-a-gallon gas tax other drivers pay to maintain the state’s roads. A fiscal note with the bill estimates that there are currently 34,898 electric vehicles in the state and about 114,400 hybrids, which would bring in just over $9 million in new revenue a year.