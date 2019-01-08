Handcuffs
Associated Press

PHOENIX — The CEO of a private health care facility in Phoenix has resigned after reports that a patient gave birth despite being in a vegetative state for more than a decade.

Bill Timmons announced his resignation Monday and it was unanimously accepted by the facility's board of directors, a spokesman for Hacienda Healthcare says.

A female patient living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility reportedly gave birth Dec. 29 although the staff was unaware the woman was pregnant.

It has triggered a police investigation and reviews by state agencies in a situation that the state governor's office calls "deeply troubling."

Phoenix police say the matter is under investigation and decline further comment.

A Hacienda board member says the facility "will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation."

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles