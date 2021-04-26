Arizona fails to gain seat in U.S. House after 2020 census

PHOENIX — Arizona is not going to get more representation in Washington.
The Census Bureau announced Monday that Arizona had not gained enough population in the past decade to merit another congressional seat. That keeps it at 9.
As rapidly as Arizona grew, the additional folks who moved here Arizona since 2010 plus the natural population growth — births minus deaths — wasn't enough to claim a new congressional seat. While Arizona grew, it was not that much faster than the national average.
Arizona had gained at least one U.S. House seat in every census since 1950, the Associated Press noted.
How that affects Arizona politics, however, is a more complex process.
Arizona currently has five Democrats and four Republicans in the U.S. House. That's using the lines drawn for congressional districts a decade ago by the Independent Redistricting Commission.
Now that panel — it's actually a new version with different members — has to redivide the state into nine new districts, each with about 761,000 residents. And that's not a simple math problem.
In 2000, when voters gave the task of drawing both congressional and legislative lines to the commission, they also provided some direction.
So, for example, districts are supposed to be compact and respect both political and geographic boundaries. There's also a requirement to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act which protects against moves that would dilute minority voting strength.
And, to the extent possible, the commission is supposed to create as many politically competitive districts as possible. That, however, is in the eye of the beholder.
Monday's announcement is not simply the Census Bureau dividing 435 into the nation's population.
It starts with the fact that every state gets at least one representative. Conversely, the population of Washington D.C. doesn't count because it has no congressional representation, though there are moves by Democrats to try to change that.
The count, which must happen every 10 years under the U.S. Constitution, was complicated by safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the need for social distancing, and by last-minute litigation over efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to include a question on citizenship.
The Census Bureau released only basic data Monday. The neighborhood-level numbers that will be used to draw new legislative and congressional district boundaries won’t be released until late summer or the fall, The Associated Press reported Monday.