Arizona fails to gain seat in U.S. House after 2020 census

So, for example, districts are supposed to be compact and respect both political and geographic boundaries. There's also a requirement to comply with the federal Voting Rights Act which protects against moves that would dilute minority voting strength.

And, to the extent possible, the commission is supposed to create as many politically competitive districts as possible. That, however, is in the eye of the beholder.

Monday's announcement is not simply the Census Bureau dividing 435 into the nation's population.

It starts with the fact that every state gets at least one representative. Conversely, the population of Washington D.C. doesn't count because it has no congressional representation, though there are moves by Democrats to try to change that.

The count, which must happen every 10 years under the U.S. Constitution, was complicated by safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the need for social distancing, and by last-minute litigation over efforts by President Donald Trump’s administration to include a question on citizenship.

The Census Bureau released only basic data Monday. The neighborhood-level numbers that will be used to draw new legislative and congressional district boundaries won’t be released until late summer or the fall, The Associated Press reported Monday.