Arizona GOP senators hire firms, one controversial, to audit presidential election votes

But Hobbs said if they insist on going ahead, they should follow certain procedures to ensure the ballots remain secure and there is no chance that marks on them could be changed. Those include having bipartisan oversight with a live video feed.

“We are going to do this full independent forensic audit with multiple layers of security checks, double checks, hand counts, you name it,” Fann said. “There’s no way anybody can screw with us.”

There already have been reviews of the county’s election returns.

Those included “logic and accuracy” tests done on all equipment, both before and after the vote, to ensure that the machines were properly tallying any ballots. There also was a legally required hand count of a random sample of ballots, selected by officials from both parties, that showed a 100% match with the machine count.

And when that didn’t satisfy Republican senators, the GOP-controlled Board of Supervisors hired two other firms to check the equipment and verify not just programming but that they had not been hacked and had not been hooked up to the internet in a way that could change votes.

The GOP senators then went to court and got a judge to rule they were entitled to subpoena pretty much anything they wanted.