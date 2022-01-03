Arizona got $1M from $780M bet on sporting events

"It shows there's clearly demand," Weninger said. "People of Arizona are responding and are embracing this."

If there is that much interest, does the state need to incentivize enticements for people to gamble?

Yes, said Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, the sponsor of the Senate version of the legislation.

"I'm likening it to a store offering a holiday sale or something like that," he said. "You need to entice people into the door to get them interested in doing something that they may have never done before."

That's particularly true for online sports wagering, Shope said.

"This is something new for Arizona," he said.

Karamargin, Ducey's press aide, said he cannot say that the incentives are necessary to get people to wager on sports. Instead, he said, all he can work with is the big increase from September — gaming actually started Sep. 9 — and October with the $1 million in state revenues.

"How do we know it would have been that" without the incentives? he said.

Weninger had his own explanation.