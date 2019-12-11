Did you know?

The reason Gov. Doug Ducey lives in a private home in Paradise Valley is that Arizona is one of just a few states with no official governor's mansion.

The reason comes down to geography: Most Arizona governors were already living in the Phoenix area when they got elected and saw no reason to move into an official residence.

That changed in 1975 when Tucsonan Raul Castro became governor.

When he was campaigning and first elected, he lived in a motel in midtown Phoenix.

"It's pretty hard for a governor to be operating from a hotel," Castro noted in a 1999 interview.

That problem was resolved when Tom Chauncey, former owner of a Valley of the Sun TV station, donated a home he owned in Paradise Valley for use by Gov. Castro.

Castro resigned in 1977 to become ambassador to Argentina, to be succeeded as governor by Secretary of State Wes Bolin.

The state sold the home as neither Bolin, who was governor for less than a year before he died, nor his successor, Bruce Babbitt, wanted the house since they had Phoenix homes.

Capitol Media Services