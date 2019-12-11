PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is selling his huge home in Paradise Valley. But he says he’s not going anywhere — at least not yet.
The governor is hoping to get $8.75 million for the French farmhouse mansion that sits on a gated parcel larger than 2 acres. Ducey and his family built the home in 2009, a year before he was elected state treasurer, according to records in the Maricopa County Assessor’s Office, on land he purchased four years earlier for $1.82 million.
“We love the house,” Ducey said. “We’ve had over a decade of memories there.”
But it isn’t the same for the governor and his wife, Angela.
“With the boys growing up and leaving, it’s getting a little quieter,” he said of sons Joe, Jack and Sam. “So that’s a decision we’ve made.”
Ducey, whose second and final term as governor is not over until the end of 2022, said he’s remaining an Arizonan.
“We’re planning on staying right here in Arizona, of course.”
He said he has no new home in mind, and that selling the property and buying a new one are “likely to take some time.”
According to Realtor.com, the residence, titled in the name of DAD Properties LLC, is 11,400 square feet, though county assessor records list it as 10,200 square feet. The difference may be a 1,200-square-foot guesthouse.
The listing mentioned wide-plank French oak flooring, reclaimed oak beams and trusses on the ceiling, a 19th century French oak door and a Louis VIII French oak wine cellar.
There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
For golf enthusiasts, it has a private golf cart path to the adjacent Paradise Valley Country Club.
And what does Ducey think about getting his asking price for a home listed on assessor records as having a full cash value of $4.99 million?
“We’ll leave it to the Realtor,” he said.
Ducey made his fortune at Cold Stone Creamery. He was chief executive of the chain of franchise mix-in ice cream shops until he and his business partner sold it in 2007.