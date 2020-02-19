Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sells mansion for $8.15M in cash

PHOENIX — A Paradise Valley mansion owned by Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has sold for $8.15 million in cash.
Ducey and his wife Angela listed the 11,400-square-foot French-style farmhouse for $8.75 million in December, the Arizona Republic reported.
Then-Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said at the time that the move comes as the couple downsizes.
“They’re staying right here,” Ptak said. “As many couples with kids leaving the nest do, they’ve decided it’s time to downsize.”
It is unclear where the couple is moving.
Ducey and his wife bought the land for $1.8 million in 2005 through a group called DAD Properties, public real estate records said. The six bedroom, eight bathroom home was where the Duceys raised their three sons.
Limited liability company PST Properties of Colorado bought the mansion and lists a mailing address at a multi-million dollar home in Carmel, Indiana, according to public records. No other information for the buyer is listed.
Ducey bought a Flagstaff home in the private golf community of Forest Highlands in 2008, according to Coconino County records.