Arizona governor: Schools' mask mandates forcing students to violate state law

Karamargin won't say.

There is Attorney General Mark Brnovich. But it appears that nothing in Arizona law gives him the authority to intercede, particularly as the state is not a party to any current lawsuit.

The governor should be aware of that: He filed a legal brief just five months ago in an unrelated case telling the Arizona Supreme Court that the attorney general has the power to litigate only when specifically authorized in statute to enforce a particular law. And Ryan Anderson, a top aide to Brnovich, confirmed there is no such language in the just-approved mask mandate ban.

In fact, Anderson said, Ducey in his first year in office vetoed legislation that would have expanded the attorney general's right to sue.

There is an exception to that. It does permit the attorney general to bring any action or defend any proceeding in state court "at the direction of the governor.'' But, at least at this point, Ducey has not provided such authority to Brnovich.

But there is some legal guidance on the question.

The Arizona Constitution specifically empowers the governor to "take care that the laws be faithfully executed'' once they are approved by the Legislature.