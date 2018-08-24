Pregnant Nurses

Most of the sixteen pregnant nurses who work together in the intensive care unit at Banner Desert Medical Center pose for a group photograph after attending a news conference where they all talked about being pregnant at the same time, with most of them due to give birth between October and January, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

 Ross D. Franklin

MESA — A Mesa hospital is throwing a baby shower for the staff's 16 pregnant nurses.

Banner Desert Medical Center officials say a small, private shower will be thrown in their honor on Friday.

Hospital spokesman Corey Schubert says the hospital has been inundated with media attention since it was revealed earlier this month that the intensive care nurses were all expecting between October and January.

The nurses say they didn't realize how many were pregnant until they all joined a Facebook group.

Non-pregnant colleagues have been assisting with patients with conditions that are potentially dangerous for expectant women.

The hospital says it has a pool of floating nurses to ensure shifts are covered when the nurses begin taking 12-week maternity leaves starting in the fall.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles