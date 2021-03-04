Arizona House approves Ducey's plan for off-reservation gambling

PHOENIX — A bipartisan coalition of legislators gave Republican Gov. Doug Ducey a key victory Thursday as they approved his plan to expand off-reservation gaming in the state.

The 48-12 House vote came despite concerns that Ducey’s plan effectively amounts to a giveaway of valuable gaming rights to the owners of the state’s sports franchises. Those franchises would exclusively be allowed to take wagers on the outcomes of professional and college sporting events.

Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, who is carrying the bill for Ducey, acknowledged he could not say how much those franchises would have to pay for that exclusive right to make money off of gaming. He said that would be set by the Arizona Department of Gaming, whose director reports to the governor.

Pressed for details, Weninger said the experience from other states shows that these rights sell for anywhere from $500 to $20 million.

The flaw, said House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, is that it essentially gives the franchises the right to dictate what they want to pay. That’s because no one else can bid against them.

“We are creating a market that only one set of players has access to,” he said, leaving the state with “no real negotiating power on the fees.”