Arizona House ethics chair weighs holding hearings into claims against lawmaker

PHOENIX — The House Ethics Committee chairman is weighing whether to hold hearings into its investigation of Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, assuming the matter gets that far.
Rep. John Allen, R-Scottsdale, said Monday he is still reviewing the evidence presented by outside investigators as well as the response submitted by Cook's attorneys.
That response in particular demanded a full hearing to be "given the right to the fundamental protections every citizen of our country would reasonably expect to have.''
"If you don't, then you will make the House a country club, where only those who are in the majority get to determine who sits and who doesn't,'' wrote attorneys Dennis Wilenchik and Carmen Chenal Horne on Cook's behalf. That would override the votes of those who put Cook into office, they said.
Allen said there are issues to be resolved about how to handle the two basic complaints against Cook, one involving allegations of an affair with a lobbyist and the other about efforts to intervene on the lobbyist's behalf to halt the tax sale of property.
"You take either of these complaints on a stand-alone, they probably wouldn't have rose to an investigation at all,'' Allen said "If you take them as conjoined twins and you said,'OK, there's a real question here.' "
Even if the Ethics Committee decides neither charge merits further pursuit, Allen said Cook's cooperation, or lack thereof, with the inquiry could be another issue.
Wilenchik and Horne said Cook was "fully cooperative in the investigation.'' But Allen said the evidence suggests otherwise.
For example, he said other parties in the investigation provided texts and emails they had gotten from Cook. But none were provided by Cook himself despite a subpoena, Allen said.
"That's a terrible precedent to have in the House, to say, 'hey, look it, you don't have to, when subpoenaed, do anything,' '' he said.
Allen said he's not trying to build a case against Cook based solely on that issue. "But there has to be some accounting for it,'' he said.
He and the Ethics Committee have to decide whether to go ahead and if so, what type of defense Cook should be allowed to make.
Allen said there is precedent for proceeding without giving Cook the right to call witnesses of his own or cross examine those who spoke to investigators.
That involved former Rep. Daniel Patterson, D-Tucson, accused in 2012 of multiple incidents of intimidating female lawmakers. Patterson ended up quitting rather than try to defend himself before the Ethics Committee.
But Allen said there are some key differences that may merit giving Cook the hearing he seeks. Most notably, in the Patterson case, there were multiple witnesses and incidents.
The first charge against Cook, in essence, stems from allegations that he had a romantic relationship with AnnaMarie Knorr, who was a lobbyist with the Western Growers Association, a relationship he did not disclose.
The second is that Cook called Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb to discuss a pending sale of property in which Knorr had an interest due to unpaid taxes. There also were allegations that Cook promised to arrange campaign contributions for Lamb, but the investigative report makes no such finding.
Cook did subsequently sponsor more generic legislation making it easier for owners of agricultural property, like that owned by Knorr, to get an exemption from taxes.
The issue of how and whether Cook gets to defend himself also has raised questions from Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa.
In a Twitter post last week, Townsend said she is not condoning any behavior that is unbecoming of a legislator. "But regardless, every legislator has the right to a fair investigation,'' she wrote.
Complicating matters is that at least part of the case against Cook is based on information provided by Bas Aja, himself a long-time Capitol lobbyist and Knorr's father, who apparently has had a falling-out with his daughter.
