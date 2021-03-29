Arizona House OKs bill making it harder to sue over pandemic-related negligence

Rep. Randall Friese, D-Tucson, said he sees this as a license for people to be irresponsible.

Friese said it would be one thing if the protection against lawsuits was available only to those whose operations follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Instead, he said, the bill would provide immunity for those who adopt and implement “reasonable policies” — not defined in the legislation — “related to the public health pandemic.”

“It seems to me that CDC guidelines are reasonable guidelines and we should be putting that language in the bill,” Friese said. “If you’re not keeping your workplace in compliance with CDC guidelines, then you shouldn’t get the benefits of the immunity from liability that this bill is proposing.”

Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix, said the measure would protect “bad actors.”

Critics also question whether the measure is legal. The Arizona Constitution in two separate places guarantees the right of individuals to be able to sue for damages.

House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, said the proposed new standards — gross negligence and clear and convincing evidence, taken together — present too high a barrier and effectively eliminate that right to sue.