Arizona House to vote on bills to require more early voter ID, allow more vote recounts

Mesnard said having those who vote by mail provide additional information is appropriate.

“The permanent early voting list is a convenience,” he said. “You still have to prove that you are you.”

Counties would have to do any recounts

The recount legislation seeks to address allegations of election irregularities through a different method.

Aside from allowing anyone to buy a recount, SB 1010 also would give the same power to demand a recount to the secretary of state, the attorney general and the legislative council, which is a committee of lawmakers.

If that last point had been in effect in 2020, the state Senate could have avoided going to court when demanding access to all 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots.

But having won that court fight, the senators find themselves now having to find someone to do the recount, and do it in a way that preserves the integrity of the ballots. If SB 1010 were to pass, it would force the county to do the hand count, at its offices and at its expense.