Arizona issues "roadmap" for Arizona gyms, other businesses to reopen

PHOENIX — Under pressure from a court order, Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Monday to provide a "roadmap" to allow not just gyms and fitness centers to reopen but also restaurants and movie theaters — eventually.

But the chances of any of that happening this week are virtually nil in most of the state. And even then, they will be able to have only a percentage of the normal number of customers.

Bars and nightclubs are probably weeks from getting to open, even when others are permitted to open. And they won't be able to operate at full capacity for months, perhaps until there is a vaccine for COVID-19, even as other businesses

Ducey's action actually sets up a dual process for facilities that have been shuttered.

One is a checklist of sorts, similar to what was announced last week to determine when it is safe to reopen schools. That includes a three-part test which measures the percent of tests that come back positive for COVID-19, what percent of hospital visits are for COVID-related symptoms, a two-week downward trend in new cases.

Even then, though, owners will still need to attest that they are willing to abide by certain guidelines, ranging from occupancy to certain cleaning requirements and physical distancing.

State Health Director Cara Christ said Monday this will be determined on a county-by-county basis.

She said Monday that it appears Yavapai County already is at a point that most of these facilities would be allowed to start opening their doors again once they attest they are going to live by those protocols.