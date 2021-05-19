Arizona law requires public release of election audit materials, group tells court

The lawsuit does not seek access to the ballots themselves, which Maricopa County turned over under subpoena and are not public records.

Fann already made public the contract documents between the Senate and Cyber Ninjas.

But the lawsuit says at least part of what is missing is any contracts involving third-party vendors that the Senate directly or indirectly retained through Cyber Ninjas.

Potentially more significant, Desai also wants any records reflecting the audit's budget and any external funding that may have been received.

Fann has told Capitol Media Services the only thing she knows about is the $150,000 the Senate agreed to pay Cyber Ninjas for the work.

She acknowledged that there is probably money going directly to the contractor. Outside groups are soliciting donations with the aim of raising $2.8 million for the effort.

But Fann said those dollars are not coming through the Senate, though she said she expects a full accounting from Cyber Ninjas when the audit is over.

Desai said that's not good enough. "The audit is a public function,'' she said.