Arizona lawmaker: Let anyone with COVID-19 antibodies skip vaccination

Kaiser agreed that there may not be a lot of information about whether someone who develops natural antibodies from one form of the virus will have protection against other forms, both existing and yet to come. At the same time, however, Dr. Anthony Fauci who is the chief medical advisor to the president, is saying there are indications that the currently available vaccines are effective against all variants.

But Kaiser said that, if nothing else, lawmakers need to take a closer look at the issue.

"It's nothing against the vaccine at all," Kaiser said.

"It really is an effort to have a conversation about natural immunity,'' Kaiser said. "It doesn't get much conversation around how viable it is."

State health officials declined to weigh in on the issue, with a spokesman saying the agency does not comment on pending legislation.

But former Health Director Will Humble said that Kaiser may be on to something.

"There is actually some pretty compelling evidence to support the sponsor's claim," he told Capitol Media Services.