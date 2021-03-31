Arizona lawmakers advance effort to raise their daily expense allowance

PHOENIX — With only one lawmaker dissenting, a Senate panel voted Wednesday to give themselves and their colleagues a big increase in their allowance — and do it as soon as possible.

HB 2053 would entitle legislators living in Maricopa County to collect $56 a day for every day the legislature is in session. That means seven days a week, not just the four days a week lawmakers actually are at the Capitol.

They currently get $25 a day.

The bigger increase is for legislators who live in the other 14 counties and presumably have to find lodging during the session.

They now get $60 a day. The legislation ties that to the rate set by the General Services Administration sets for travel by federal employees for food and travel, currently $207 a day.

Potentially more significant, the measure would tie future changes to adjustments made by the GSA. That would eliminate forever the politically unpalatable requirement for lawmakers to approve their own expense allowance.

But there’s something else in HB 2053 as crafted by Sen. David Gowan, R-Sierra Vista.