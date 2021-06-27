Arizona lawmakers might ask voters to let them quash emergency declarations

It requires them to be called to the Capitol within 10 days if they are not already in session. Potentially more significant, it spells out that any special session does not end until the state of emergency is terminated, whether by the governor or the legislature.

That’s important because the measure, if approved by voters, says lawmakers can do more than simply vacate the emergency declaration.

They also can leave the declaration in place but can terminate, modify or continue any individual executive order. It even would permit the legislature to issue its own executive orders which would have the same force and effect as if handed down by the governor.

Finchem said it restores the balance of power to where it should be: with lawmakers closest to the people.

“Where there is a tyranny, whether it’s petty or massive, we are the ones that our constituents turn to,” he said.

“I can guarantee you that if you were to pick up the phone and try and call Gov. Ducey, you would not reach him,” Finchem told his colleagues. “But if your constituents call you, I’m pretty sure you’ll pick up the phone and speak with them.”