Arizona lawmakers move to strip energy policy role from elected regulators

PHOENIX — A Senate panel voted along party lines Wednesday to strip the Arizona Corporation Commission of its power to set energy policy for utilities.

In doing so, it rejected arguments about economic development, clean air and constitutional issues.

The 6-4 vote by the Senate Appropriations Committee, with Democrats opposed, followed arguments by Rep. Gail Griffin that it was wrong of the independently elected utility regulators to propose that half of the state's energy be generated by carbon-free sources by 2035 and that power be totally carbon free by 2050.

Griffin, a Hereford Republican, said the commissioners failed to consider the cost implications for consumers of having to give up on coal- and gas-fired power plants.

That contention was questioned by several witnesses, some of whom represent those involved in solar technology, who said wind and solar are now less expensive.

But the real question is whether lawmakers have the power to wrest authority from the regulators.

Constitutional questions

Griffin is relying on a ruling last year by the Arizona Supreme Court dealing with a fight over control of Johnson Utilities.