Arizona legislator moves to postpone state income tax filing deadline

PHOENIX — A key legislator is moving to ensure that Arizonans can take advantage of the extra month the feds have given them to file their tax returns this year.

Rep. Shawnna Bolick, a Phoenix Republican who heads the House Ways and Means Committee, cited the decision earlier this week by the Internal Revenue Service to push back the normal April 15 deadline to May 17 because of the pandemic.

In Arizona, state law still puts the filing deadline at April 15.

But Arizona is a “piggy back” state, Bolick noted. That means computations for the state income tax form begin with the taxpayer’s federally adjusted gross income.

Therefore, preparing a state tax return is difficult, if not impossible, without first completing the federal form.

“Having the state deadline fall prior to the federal deadline doesn’t make a whole lot of sense and would only be cumbersome for state filers,” Bolick said in a prepared statement. “Arizonans should not be rushed to file their state taxes while they still have time to file their federal taxes.”

Bolick said she intends to put the new deadline of May 17 onto an unrelated bill for approval during a meeting of her committee next Wednesday.