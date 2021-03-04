Arizona Legislature moves on several fronts to curb governor's emergency powers

He asked if having the Legislature decide wouldn’t slow the process to the point of being ineffective.

Kavanagh and Townsend both said nothing in the measure would stop the governor from declaring an emergency and issuing immediate orders. But it would ensure the Legislature is in session and has a voice.

Friese said he agrees, in essence, with the idea of giving the Legislature a voice in future emergencies. “We should have, as a Legislature, some sort of automatic approval or something,” he said. Friese also said there should be some simple procedure for lawmakers, at some point, to review the declaration.

But he said future emergencies could require rapid — and unilateral — action.

“One thing we know for sure is these viruses will evolve, these viruses will become more and more difficult to manage,” said Friese, who is a physician. And if there isn’t quick action, he said the impact on Arizona could be even more pronounced than it has been.

“We will have businesses close for much longer, we will have hospitals at capacity,” Friese said.

“We will have much more people sick and dying,” he continued. “And if we put too many triggers and make it too easy to undermine the plan of the executive, on the advice of many, many specialists and scientists and those people who are trained to respond to these things ... we could be causing ourselves a lot of grief.”