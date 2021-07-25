Arizona loses in attempt to use federal COVID relief money for tax cuts

"There is no evidence that the lawmakers' decision was influenced by the restriction,'' the judge said, saying all Brnovich offered were "conjectural and hypothetical injuries.''

Humetewa was no more impressed by arguments that the conditions for getting the money — including the ban on using it directly or indirectly for tax cuts — were too ambiguous to be enforced.

"Congress is not required to make known every way in which states may violate a condition on the receipt of the funds,'' the judge wrote. She said the only requirement is that the statute "provide clear notice to states that they, by accepting funds under the Act, would indeed be obligated to comply with the conditions.''

There's also the practical side, she said. "Explaining every possible way in which a condition might be violated ... would prove too onerous, and perhaps, impossible."

But in this case, Humetewa said, there was no gray area.

"Congress ... made the existence of the condition upon which Arizona could accept funds explicitly obvious,'' she said. "That Arizona was unsure of every factual instance of possible noncompliance does not amount to a violation of Congress' duty.''