SCOTTSDALE — A 72-year-old man is accused of killing his wife by beating her with a hammer, Scottsdale police.
Jozef Miller was arrested after officers responding to a 911 call found 73-year-old Hanna Miller dead in their kitchen Friday evening, Sgt. Ben Hoster said Saturday.
According to Hoster, the 911 caller said "he had killed his wife" and Miller later "admitted to the killing to investigators" and that the couple had a history of domestic violence.
Hoster also provided timeline information indicating that the 911 call was made about three hours before the killing occurred.
Online court records don't list an attorney for Miler who could comment on the allegations.
Breanna Henson, 30, the mother of an 8-month-old girl, was arrested after Tucson police found the infant dead inside a home. Police say the girl had puncture wounds and scratches possibly caused by a dog.
Tucson Police Department
Victor Lopez, 31, was arrested in connection with an October 2018 sexual assault, officials say.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Nikki Lashawn Phelps-Kemp, 45, was arrested in the shooting of her boyfriend on Jan. 16 in a domestic violence dispute
near West Miracle Mile and North Oracle Road.
She was booked into Pima County jail on charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Tucson Police Department
Kai Ranaglia-Nelson, of Pinal County, was arrested on Jan. 16 for allegedly extorting two young teen girls in Australia. The girls told authorities in Australia they had exchanged inappropriate photos with Ranaglia-Nelson, which he threaten to publicize if they didn't send more.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office
Augustino Martinez, who was already jailed on related charges, has been charged in the
November 2018 killing of a man outside a restaurant on Tucson's south side, police say.
Tucson Police Department
Krystal Whipple, 21,
was sought for almost two weeks by authorities in Las Vegas after allegedly skipping out on a $35 manicure and using a stolen car to run over and kill a manicurist. She was arrested in Phoenix on Jan. 11.
Clark County Detention Center/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP
Jerry Sanstead struck and killed a police officer on a Phoenix-area freeway on Jan. 8. Sanstead admitted to texting before the wreck and has been arrested and accused of manslaughter and other crimes, authorities said.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Bernardino Grijalva, 28, was arrested and booked for illegally possessing a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
Tucson Police Department
Ismael Garfio, 26, of Gilbert, was arrested for allegedly driving impaired intentionally drifting his vehicle, causing a freeway accident on Jan. 6 that left one person dead and two others injured.
Tucson Police Department
Chaplain Doug Packer, 63, was arrested on Jan. 5 after an investigation into alleged sex crimes against an inmate at Cochise County jail. He was arrested on charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and unlawful sexual conduct in a correctional facility.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Zachary Kealoha was accused of repeatedly molesting a child several years ago. He was arrested on Jan. 3 after a month-long U.S. Marshals Service investigation. He faces five counts of sexual assault and sexual misconduct of a minor at least 15 years old, a U.S. Marshals news release said.
U.S. Marshals Service
Augustine Maldonado, 38, of Sierra Vista was arrested on Jan. 2 and faces a number of charges for possession of two bags containing a collective 26.2 grams of a product that tested positive for heroine, officials say.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Ashley Shapley, 37, of Hereford was arrested on Jan. 2 and faces a number of charges regarding possession of two bags containing a collective 26.2 grams of a product that tested positive for heroine, officials say.
Cochise County Sheriff's Department