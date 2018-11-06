John Murillo

 Maricopa County jail

AVONDALE — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his older brother in a dispute over a food storage container, Avondale police say.

John Murillo, 44, argued with his 46-year-old brother because his sibling used his food container, police said.

John Murillo fired several shots through a bedroom door, striking Anthony Murillo several times in the arms and torso, police say.

Anthony Murillo remains hospitalized in stable condition.

John Murillo has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct involving a weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits, police said.

Bond was set at $20,000 at John Murillo's initial court appearance Monday.

He doesn't have an attorney yet and is facing a Nov. 15 preliminary hearing.

