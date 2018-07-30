Brandon Smith

 Maricopa County jail

CHANDLER — A Chandler man fatally stabbed his 81-year-old grandmother because he was tired of caring for her, authorities say.

Chandler police say 30-year-old Brandon Smith is being held on suspicion of first-degree premeditated murder. It was unclear Sunday if he had a lawyer.

According to charging documents, Smith punched Helen Smith in the face first and she fell unconscious before he "decided to end her life."

Police say Smith cut his grandmother's neck with a kitchen knife when she was in the bathtub. He says she was suffering from dementia.

Officers called to an apartment complex about 3:30 a.m. Sunday found Helen Smith already dead.

