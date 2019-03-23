PHOENIX — A man who lived on a remote Arizona reservation known for its blue-green waterfalls has been sentenced to time served plus lifetime supervised release in a case involving sexual contact during a sweat lodge ceremony he performed, the FBI says.
Fydel Jones, 53, has pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact in the case, the agency said Friday.
The FBI has said Jones offered to conduct a sweat lodge ceremony for a Canadian tourist and her friends in 2017 when they traveled to the Havasupai reservation for a wedding ceremony. Authorities say that once they were in the small hut, Jones intentionally touched a woman directly and over her clothing without permission.
Jones is from the small reservation village of Supai.