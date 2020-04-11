Arizona National Guard supply PPE material during coronavirus pandemic

Nearly 20,000 pounds of material will be made into personal protective gowns for healthcare workers thanks to a recent mission by the Arizona National Guard.
They picked up 40,000 yards of the protective material in North Carolina after departing from Phoenix Sky Harbor airport Thursday, a National Guard news release said.
Two manufacturers in Maricopa County will make the gowns and ship them statewide.
Lt. Col. Dean Owen, a guard member onboard the KC-135 Tanker, said it is a privilege to help those in need during the pandemic.
"It really drives it home when you load your aircraft with enough material to make more than three million gowns for our men and women here on the front lines in the medical field.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.