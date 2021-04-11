Arizona puts brakes on election funding by outside groups

"Going forward, the legislative and executive branches must continue to invest adequate resources to ensure you and county election officials have the resources you need to effectively and securely administer elections," he wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the state's chief election officer, explaining his decision to sign the measure.

What's behind the law was CTCL providing about $400 million in grants to about 2,500 jurisdictions nationally to help deal with some of the unanticipated costs of the 2020 race. Most of that money came from Facebook founder Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, Nine Arizona counties got a total of $6 million in grants.

The dollars went to defray some of the additional COVID-related costs ranging from personal protective equipment and voter education to remote polling locations, Jenn Marson, executive director of the Arizona Association of Counties, told lawmakers.

But Scott Walter who heads the Capital Research Center, said he saw something more deliberate in the decision by Zuckerberg to help promote voter turnout

Walter, whose organization says that it studies unions, environmental groups and nonprofit and "activist" groups," said Republicans did better in turnout in 2020 than prior years in the six counties that didn't get CTCL grants.