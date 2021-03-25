 Skip to main content
Arizona reports fewest new COVID-19 cases in over six months
breaking top story

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 138 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, the smallest daily increase reported in more than six months.

In Pima County, 47 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday with 1 death.

According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, the additional cases and the 32 additional deaths reported Thursday increased Arizona's pandemic totals to 837,907 cases and 16,874 deaths.

The state reported 81 additional cases on Sept. 8 in the trough between last summer's surge and the worse one over the fall and winter when daily case reports reached as high as 17,000.

Arizona's seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths continued to decline, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,239.4 on March 9 to 503.7 on Tuesday while the rolling average of daily daily deaths declined from 52.8 to 36.6 during the same period.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

