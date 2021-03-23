Arizona schools couldn't suspend, expel students 7 or younger under proposed law

Even when a student needs to be removed from a classroom because of disruptions, she said, there are other options.

For example, Udall said, there is a concept of "in-school suspension,'' where the child is removed from class but remains in the building and still has the opportunity to learn.

"All our schools have learned how to do virtual learning,'' she said. "So you could allow them to Zoom into the classroom and they could be muted and off-mic so they can't still disrupt class.''

"The response to a student acting out can't be that they're not going to learn anything,'' she said. "We need students to learn, they need to get education. And if they don't get the help resolving those behavior issues when they're young, then that's going to be compounded as they grow up.''

There would be exceptions.

None of the prohibitions in the measure would apply if a student 7 or younger brought a weapon to school or was involved in the use or sale of dangerous drugs. Students those ages also could be suspended or expelled for endangering the health or safety of others.