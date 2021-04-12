Arizona Senate agrees to take outside money for ballot audit

PHOENIX — Just days after outlawing counties from taking outside grants to run elections, the state Senate is now accepting private donations to complete its audit of the 2020 election.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said the cost of the review of the general election is running higher than the $150,000 budgeted. She blamed at least some of that on the lack of cooperation by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

But there are so far no answers about whether the public will ever find out who is providing the cash.

Fann acknowledged that the private companies that already have been hired for the $150,000 review may separately be taking money from outside sources directly — and not through the Senate. And that would be in a way that could hide not only who is giving the money but exactly how it is being used, beyond what’s in the Senate contract.

The disclosure comes just days after lawmakers approved — and Gov. Doug Ducey signed — legislation saying that outside cash should not be used to run elections. Proponents said it raises too many questions about whether the dollars are being allocated in a way that would be unfair.

Beyond that, they said that elections are a government function and should not be financed by rich outsiders.