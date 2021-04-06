Arizona Senate OKs bill saying HOAs can't prohibit flags honoring first responders

"Why is a 'supporting law enforcement' flag OK, but, for example, a 'pride' flag is not OK?'' he asked. Ditto, he said, if someone wanted to display a "Black Lives Matter" banner.

"If we are going to allow flags at all, we should allow for all of that to be available and allow all those flags to be flying,'' Quezada said in support of the change Mendez sought. "It says that if you want to fly a flag, if you believe in something passionately that you want to hang a flag outside your home, you can do that.''

But Mendez's proposal failed because of opposition from Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, the sponsor of the original legislation. He said what Mendez wanted would "inject controversy.''

"I specifically worded this bill so the symbols and the words could only deal with honoring first responders: police, fire, ambulance, EMT,'' Kavanagh said. "I don't want controversial flags from either the left or the right,'' he said, saying that would doom his bill.

Kavanagh rejected arguments that flags supporting police, given the current political climate, could be considered controversial and representative of only one side of an issue. "I think only among the most extreme partisans would that apply,'' he said.