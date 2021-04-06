Arizona Senate OKs bill saying HOAs can't prohibit flags honoring first responders

PHOENIX — State senators are moving to let residents of homeowner associations display flags honoring first responders regardless of what the governing board says.
On a divided vote, the Senate gave preliminary approval Tuesday to legislation barring homeowner associations from prohibiting residents from displaying a "first responder flag.'' House Bill 2030 spells out the colors for each type — police, fire and paramedics — along with the words that can be used.
They would join the list of other flags that legislators previously decided cannot be banned by HOAs, including the American flag, flags honoring branches of the military, the POW/MIA flag, the state flag, the flag of any Arizona tribe, and the Gadsden flag. The last is the familiar coiled rattlesnake with the caption ''Don't tread on me.''
Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, tried to amend the proposal, saying there's no reason to limit the permissible banners to those, especially when now seeking to add more. He said it's a matter of free speech.
"Flags are not empty,'' Mendez said. "They are symbols for movements. We can't just allow one and then totally neglect all the other ones.''
Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, agreed, saying if lawmakers are going to decide what HOAs must allow — and, by extension, what they can ban — they should realize that flags are a form of speech.
"Why is a 'supporting law enforcement' flag OK, but, for example, a 'pride' flag is not OK?'' he asked. Ditto, he said, if someone wanted to display a "Black Lives Matter" banner.
"If we are going to allow flags at all, we should allow for all of that to be available and allow all those flags to be flying,'' Quezada said in support of the change Mendez sought. "It says that if you want to fly a flag, if you believe in something passionately that you want to hang a flag outside your home, you can do that.''
But Mendez's proposal failed because of opposition from Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, the sponsor of the original legislation. He said what Mendez wanted would "inject controversy.''
"I specifically worded this bill so the symbols and the words could only deal with honoring first responders: police, fire, ambulance, EMT,'' Kavanagh said. "I don't want controversial flags from either the left or the right,'' he said, saying that would doom his bill.
Kavanagh rejected arguments that flags supporting police, given the current political climate, could be considered controversial and representative of only one side of an issue. "I think only among the most extreme partisans would that apply,'' he said.
What his bill would permit is not a political statement, Kavanagh said.
"'Police lives matter' would be a political statement,'' he said, as would "Black Lives Matter.'' Kavanagh said that's why his measure is written in a way to limit the pro-police message that could be displayed.
Under HB 2030, such flags would be limited to the colors blue, black and white. The only permissible words would be "law enforcement,'' "police,'' "officers,'' "first responder,'' "honor our,'' "support our'' and "department,'' along with the symbol of a generic police shield in crest or star shape.
The bill has similar language for flags honoring firefighters and paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
Kavanagh said he is not entirely unsympathetic to what Mendez is trying to do in terms of freeing residents who own houses in HOAs from restrictive rules.
"I don't object to letting people fly those flags,'' he said. "And I would vote for a separate bill that did that.''
But Kavanagh said it is up to those who want to fight that battle with HOAs to introduce their own legislation and get it through the process rather than simply try to tack it on to his measure.
The bill now needs a final Senate roll-call vote and, if approved, then goes to the governor.