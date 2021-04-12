Arizona Senate OKs legal gambling on professional and college sports

PHOENIX — State senators gave final approval late Monday to opening the door for Arizonans to be able to gamble legally on professional and amateur sports as well as fantasy sports.

The 23-6 vote came after a majority of lawmakers rejected a series of amendments seeking to change everything from oversight of the new expanded gaming to where the money goes.

The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who is expected to sign it because he essentially drafted it.

The vote also came after a Tucson lawmaker accused her Democratic colleagues of trading their votes on the controversial gaming bill for funding availability to spend on other legislative priorities.

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales charged on Monday the votes needed for the gaming bill effectively were bought when Ducey offered to let legislative Democrats spend some of the latest COVID-relief dollars on priorities of their choosing.

Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, acknowledged there was money at play. She said the Governor’s Office started off at a figure much lower than the $90 million the Democratic leaders eventually negotiated.