Arizona Senate president quashes abortion bill, says it was unvetted, lacked votes

PHOENIX — Arizona will not enact a law to outlaw virtually all abortions. Senate President Karen Fann said Tuesday she will not allow House Bill 2140 to come to the floor for debate.

It would have outlawed abortions at the point a fetal heartbeat could be conducted, as early as five weeks into pregnancy.

“This bill was not vetted properly with stakeholders to ensure it is constitutional,” Fann, a Prescott Republican, told Capitol Media Services.

There was a consensus, even among its supporters, that the measure would have run up against U.S. Supreme Court precedents dating back nearly half a century.

Fann said there was another problem. She said that Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, who wrote the bill, did not check to see if it was acceptable to enough senators to survive debate.

With all Democrats opposed, the measure would have required approval of all 16 Senate Republicans. And Fann, who did not identify anyone specifically, said it doesn’t have it.

Rogers did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.

Fann’s decision does not mean an end to new abortion restrictions this session.