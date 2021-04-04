Arizona Senate president still sparring with Maricopa County over vote audit

Questions were raised about that choice after discovery of Twitter posts by Logan suggesting he already concluded that the election results, at least on the national level, are suspicious.

"The parallels between the statistical analysis of Venezuela and this year's election are astonishing,'' Logan wrote in a December post, a clear reference to unproven and denied allegations that Dominion Voting Systems, the company that produced the equipment used by Maricopa County, is linked to the family of the deceased former dictator.

Logan also has shared other posts, including one that said, "With all due respect, if you can't see the blatant cheating, malfeasance and outright voter fraud, then you are ignorant or lying.''

"It was not a mistake to hire him,'' Fann said. "We have four great, reputable companies that are involved with this,'' she said, referring to other firms that will work under the control of Cyber Ninjas. "This is being done in the utmost transparency with the most qualified people, with checks, double checks and triple checks to make sure all this is done correctly.''

"Just because somebody found some Tweet that's within some archive program that none of us ever would have done it (the search) doesn't mean anything,'' Fann said. "Is no one allowed to say anything?''