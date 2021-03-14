Arizona Supreme Court justice leaving, giving governor another pick

Before being seated on the state's high court, he also wrote some high-profile decisions.

In 2017, for example, while on the state Court of Appeals, he wrote that the mother of one of the firefighters killed in the 2013 Yarnell Hill blaze had no right to sue the state for her son's death.

Gould, writing for the unanimous panel, said the allegations by Marcia McKee show "a series of negligent and grossly negligent acts'' that, if proven, culminated in the death of her son, Grant, and 18 other members of the Granite Mountain Hotshot crew.

But he said that in order to sue she had to show "willful misconduct'' by those involved, something Gould said she had not produced.

In a separate appellate court case, Gould found himself in the minority on the issue of whether accused sex offenders are entitled to bail.

The majority, in overturning a no-bail law, concluded that simply being charged with a crime, even if there is evidence of the person's guilt, is legally insufficient to keep someone locked up.

But Gould rejected the argument that being held without bail is a constitutional violation, saying the purpose of the law "is to protect victims and the community,'' meaning it is "regulatory, not punitive.''

Before becoming a judge, Gould was chief civil deputy in the Yuma County Attorney's Office. He also was a civil litigator in private practice from 1990 through 1994.