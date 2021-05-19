Arizona tax-cut plan leaves plenty of money for new spending, governor's office says

"We're being very conservative in both revenue projections but also on ongoing spending,'' he said.

Scarpinato also said the state is counting on more than $200 million a year in new sales tax revenues once Arizonans get to start wagering on professional and college sports. The state also is benefiting from a relatively new levy that Arizonans are paying when they purchase items online.

He insisted that while the state has gotten about $4 billion in federal cash due to COVID-19, it is not building that into the budget. Instead, that money is being used for one-time expenses, he said.

But the budget does contain things that would be expected to continue once the federal money runs out.

For example, the plan calls for putting $1 billion in federal dollars into expanding child care for the needy. That should wipe out the current "wait list'' of people seeking state help. It leaves the question, however, of what happens to child care for those people once the federal cash is used up.

All of this is crucial because the tax cuts in the deal are effectively permanent: Because of constitutional constraints, it would take a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate, politically nearly impossible, to rescind them once they are in place if tax collections collapse.