Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announces GOP bid for governor

PHOENIX — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee is hoping to ride the same political path as the current governor.

In a video Monday, Yee announced she wants to be the Republican nominee for the state's top executive post in 2022.

Yee, the first Asian-American elected to Arizona statewide office, provided little in the way of details of what she intends to do. Instead, her video twice mentioned her loyalty to former president Donald Trump and his border and economic policies, and lashed out at, among others, "the corrupt press'' she said is attacking "our way of life."

She did not return a call seeking an interview with her on specifics of her platform or whether she supports current moves at the Arizona Legislature that would have an effect on whoever becomes governor, including efforts to enact a flat state income tax rate that could end up being one of the state's largest tax cuts ever.

Yee, first elected to the Legislature in 2010, became the first Asian-American woman to be the Senate majority leader.