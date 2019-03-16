SCOTTSDALE — A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she jumped from a moving car driven by another woman during an argument after the pair had been drinking, Scottsdale police say.
Summer Leann Crosswhite died of her injuries at a hospital after officers found her in the middle of a street Friday evening, Sgt. Ben Hoster said.
Crosswhite was riding in the front passenger seat, opened the passenger door and jumped out, according to Hoster.
Courtney Kiser, 21, stopped and remained at the scene and later was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Hoster says.
Court records don't indicate whether Kiser has an attorney who could comment on the allegation.