Arizona's attorney general files suit, tries to force resumption of border wall construction

“What’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Brnovich said.

“The reality is that regardless of what your views are on immigration, whether you think we need more of it or less of it, the way this is being done right now is having a devastating impact on the environment,” he said. “And if the left was intellectually honest, they would join me in this lawsuit to try to preserve Arizona wildlife and habitat.”

Environmental groups had tried to stop construction of the wall, going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

They acknowledged that the 1996 law giving the federal government the authority to build border barriers also preempted certain legal requirements like environmental rules. But they argued that law was unconstitutional because it gave too much power to the Department of Homeland Security to get around things like NEPA.

In that case, however, the justices upheld lower court decisions permitting construction to continue.

This case, Brnovich said, is different.

“When the Biden administration, the day he came into office, canceled construction of the wall ... this resulted in a dramatic increase of the number of people coming into this country crossing the border illegally,” he said.