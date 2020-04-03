Arizona's coronavirus emergency orders leave plenty of room for confusion

PHOENIX — The stay-at-home order issued this week by Gov. Doug Ducey has left some Arizonans questioning what they can — and cannot — legally do.
But the governor's office isn't providing clear answers.
In fact, a series of questions posed by Capitol Media Services to Ducey's press aide, Patrick Ptak, about various scenarios resulted in the same response: the governor's office is not answering specific shopping inquiries.
"The governor's executive order identifies essential industries as well as functions that support these industries," Ptak said. "Individuals can access the full list of essential functions on our website."
It's not that simple.
Ducey issued two orders in the past few days that are designed to work in tandem.
The first order included a list of what the governor decided are "essential" products, services and functions. It was designed to tell cities and counties considering their own emergency proclamations what could be restricted. Ducey issued it after Tucson and other city's declared local emergencies that restricted businesses.
Ducey's more recent order tells people they may leave their homes only for "essential activities," to participate or receive "essential government functions" or to participate in or fulfill "essential functions." That last category refers back to what's in his earlier order.
That still leaves a lot of questions for Arizonans trying to stay lawful.
The original order refers to "essential business operations" that include grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. It also includes "other household stores'' that sell not only groceries and non-prescription drugs but also "other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences." That means going out to stock up on milk, eggs and cleaning supplies — assuming they can be found is allowed.
Meanwhile, the stay-at-home order Ducey issued this week has what also might be considered a "get out of jail free" card for individuals who decide to go out and seek products and services that might not be on the state's approved list: They don't have to justify what they're doing.
The order spells out that "no person shall be required to provide documentation or proof of their activities to justify their activities under this order."
The orders also can be confusing sports enthusiasts, especially hikers and golfers.
In his original order, Ducey listed golf as one of the things that is essential. And in stay-at-home order Ducey suggested that people get out and exercise.
Ducey specifically included beauty parlors and nail salons in his first list of essential services. But stores that sell beauty supplies are not on the list of essential businesses.
And in announcing his stay-at-home order, the governor said the state needs not only to battle the virus but "not allow people to go stir-crazy."
For do-it-yourselfers, the list of essential businesses includes hardware stores and businesses that sell electrical, plumbing and heating materials. But crafters might not be able to get the supplies because craft shops are not deemed "essential."
The "essential" list also allows the operation of stores that sell medicine, including medications not requiring a medical prescription. That would seem to mean that marijuana dispensaries also can remain open, particularly as the 2010 voter-approved law making it legal for patients, specifically describes it as medicine?
The order also makes it clear people can get their vehicles — and even their bicycles — repaired.
Nowhere, however, does it spell out that the sale of new and used cars is an essential service or business.
But that comes back to the original question where the stay-at-home order allows people to go out to obtain those things needed to participate in essential activities, like going to work or even going to the golf course.
Ducey's second order goes on to say engaging in constitutionally protected activities such as speech and religion," is essential. Going door-to-door to collect signature petitions likely would violate social-distancing guidelines. A lawsuit was filed this week asking the state to allow for online signature collection.
Finally, nothing in the orders bar religious services, though there is no definition of how far that goes and whether it includes everything from weddings to bar mitzvahs presided over by clergy.
Still, many religious services have already switched to online-only.
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Tucson, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.