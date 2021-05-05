Arizona's top election official critical of ballot-counting effort

It gives them 48 hours to address any issues raised. And that agreement says if the issues can't be resolved, the plaintiffs in that case, which now include Hobbs, are entitled to go back to court to seek compliance.

Bennett dismissed her complaint as no big deal.

"I think that most of the things in her letter are completely unfounded,'' he said. "And the ones that have a little bit of legitimacy can be dealt with pretty easily.''

Bennett did not identify which complaints fall into that category.

But if Hobbs succeeds in sending the case back to court, it could bring to at least a temporary halt the counting process that Bennett already has admitted won't be done by the May 14 deadline.

It also could potentially force a discussion in open court of the practices being used by the controversial Florida firm hired by the Senate to review the ballots.