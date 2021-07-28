Arizona's top health official leaving

PHOENIX -- The state's top health official is quitting.

Dr. Cara Christ is leaving as director of the Department of Health Services to become chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. Her last day will be Aug. 27.

The announcement comes less than a day after Christ, who has been a loyal ally of Gov. Doug Ducey, took a position on masks that could be seen as conflicting to his.

On Tuesday, Ducey poked fun at the recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear a mask when indoors or in school, whether vaccinated or not.

"This is just another example of the Biden-Harris administration's inability to effectively control the COVID-19 pandemic," the governor said then.

Christ, however, said her agency's recommendations for the 13 Arizona counties with "substantial" spread of the virus will echo that of the CDC. That includes Pima County.

"Everyone, whether you're fully vaccinated or not vaccinated, should wear a mask when you are indoors or around others that you do not live with," Christ said.