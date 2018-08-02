Rachel Ryan and Aaron Ryan face several charges in connection with a home invasion in Apache Junction that resulted in one of the intruders being shot and killed by the homeowner, the Pinal County Sheriff's Department says.

 Pinal County Sheriff's Department

Two people have been arrested in connection with an Arizona home invasion this week in which the homeowner shot and killed one of the intruders.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Rachael Ryan on Wednesday in Mesa following a tip about her whereabouts, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Ryan had been staying in a shed in the backyard of the home.

Ryan helped coordinate a home invasion in Apache Junction this week by unlocking the door to allow the intruders to get into the home, the news release said.

During the invasion there was a struggle between the homeowner and an invader. Jonnathon Chambers of Buckeye died at a hospital after being shot by the homeowner, the release said.

Aaron Ryan, another man wanted in connection with the home invasion, was arrested during a traffic stop in Phoenix on Monday.

Both Rachael Ryan and Aaron Ryan are facing charges that include first degree murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and burglary. State law allows first degree murder to be filed when someone dies during the commission of certain felonies, like murder.

