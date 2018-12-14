7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2016, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol agent patrols Sunland Park along the U.S.-Mexico border next to Ciudad Juarez. A 7-year-old girl who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border with her father, died after being taken into the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol, federal immigration authorities confirmed Thursday, Dec. 13. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

 Russell Contreras

WASHINGTON — An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death of a 7-year-old migrant girl who suffered seizures in custody and later died, immigration officials say.

The girl was found Dec. 6 near Lordsburg, New Mexico, by U.S. Border Patrol agents. She was taken into custody for about eight hours and then began having seizures, officials say.

Emergency medical technicians discovered her fever was 105.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The girl was airlifted to an El Paso, Texas, hospital, where she died.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the girl was an unaccompanied minor, meaning she did not have parents with her. But The Washington Post reported Thursday she had been traveling with her father, citing the same federal agency. The cause of the discrepancy is unclear.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles